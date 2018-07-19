CANCELLED: Amber Alert cancelled for South Bend boy, child safe

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) –

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been cancelled. John D. Gyuriak was found safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued from South Bend, Indiana.

John D. Gyuriak, 9, is described as white, 4 feet 1 inches tall and approximately 70 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a scar above his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with “Rose #1” on the back. He was also wearing black Under Armor athletic shorts with a white stripe.

He was last seen Wednesday, July 18, at 11 p.m. in South Bend. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Areca Nicole Gyuriak, 29, is described as white, 5 feet tall, and approximately 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black yoga pants.

The suspect vehicle is a tan 2008 Dodge Charger.

If you have any information, contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at (574)-235-9611 or 911.