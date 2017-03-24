Canal boat rides coming to FW June 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Come June 2017, river cruises will be provided along Fort Wayne’s waterways. The river cruises will take place on a full-sized 54-foot canal boat.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne Strategic Initiatives Fund provided funding for the canal boat which was built in Albany, New York. The 1840’s style, flat bottom boat, features seating for 40 people and will be able to hold up to 30 people for small private group events.

The idea behind the boat rides is to provide individuals the opportunity to experience the rivers and the potential they have to offer for development, recreation, and education.