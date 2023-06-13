Canada Joining USMCA Dispute Settlement

The Canola Council of Canada supports the Government of Canada in joining the dispute settlement consultation with Mexico on agricultural biotechnology. The consultation was initiated by the United States under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and Canada joined today as a third party. There have been challenges to regulatory predictability in Mexico over the last few years, according to Canola Council. Regulatory approaches not grounded in sound science risk stifling access to innovations that farmers need to contribute to food security challenges, address climate-related production issues, and remain competitive and profitable. Canola Council of Canada President Jim Everson says, “It is essential that Canada’s trading partners support and implement science-based regulatory systems.” Everson says more formal and substantive assurance is required to provide clarity and certainty about the regulatory approach moving forward. Mexico is a leading and valued market for Canadian canola and is Canada’s largest agri-food export to that country, valued at $1.6 billion in 2022.