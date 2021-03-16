Can Reconciliation Be Used Again?

By
Michael McIntyre
-

Andy Downs from Mike Downs Center For Indiana Politics joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk Budget Reconciliation.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here