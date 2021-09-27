Can getting the Covid-19 and flu vaccines together improve vaccinations rates among Black and Hispanic populations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With the CDC now saying that people can receive both the Covid-19 and seasonal flu vaccines at the same time, will that help in efforts to vaccinate the Black and Hispanic populations?

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has been trying to do just that. Their efforts to improve flu vaccinations among those populations has been successful with Ohio State’s emergency department administering 10 times the number of flu shots to non-white patients by March of 2021 than the entire previous flu season.

Their efforts include vaccine education to patients and reaching out to residents with targeted phone calls.

Last flu season, 53% of the White population received the flu vaccine. That is compared 41% of the Black population, and just 38% of the Hispanic population.