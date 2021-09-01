Camp Atterbury to begin housing Afghan refugees

EDINBURGH, Ind. (Network Indiana): Camp Atterbury will temporarily house Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

The Defense Department agreed to provide the Department of State with transportation and temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other high-risk individuals, as quickly as possible.

“As Hoosiers, we are proud to do our part and provide a temporary home for Afghan evacuees who have supported this nation,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Our federal partners are taking necessary and appropriate steps to establish that there is a smooth process to allow these men, women, and children to quickly find their permanent home across the United States. I have faith in the Indiana National Guard’s ability to support this federal mission.”

Task Force Atterbury, made up of active-duty and National Guard service members, will provide housing, medical aid, logistics, and transportation when the Afghans arrive.

The date of arrival has not yet been determined.

Rep. Greg Pence said Tuesday on Twitter that approximately 5,000 evacuees are expected at Camp Atterbury.