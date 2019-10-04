Cameras, message boards coming to I-69, I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Road work on interstates 69 and 469 will bring closed-circuit cameras to the roadways in Allen County.

Work is set to begin Monday on 60 miles of I-69 and I-469, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The project calls for cameras to be installed at interchanges, as well as speed and volume sensors and dynamic overhead message boards.

INDOT says the cameras will be used to monitor traffic and identify any problems, not enforce speed limits or issue tickets. Expect lane and shoulder closures. The work should wrap up in Fall 2020.

