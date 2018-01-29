Cambray building to be moved to make way for Riverfront project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An historic building in downtown Fort Wayne gets a new address this morning.

A 122-year-old, two-story building that used to be home to Cambray Associates will be picked up and moved by crews trying to make way for the Promenade Park portion of Fort Wayne’s Riverfront Development project.

Work starts at 10am to move it from its home at 312 South Harrison Street to an empty lot a block away on West Superior Street. Luckily the roads in that part of town were already closed for construction.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the plan is to move the building one more time before May, possibly closer to the corner of Superior and Harrison, and revamp it into a new Don Hall’s Restaurant, as opposed to tearing it down.