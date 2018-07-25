Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits is closing on Aug. 18.

Owner Donna Kessler tells the Journal Gazette that her lease at 1915 S. Calhoun was not renewed.

The restaurant, also known as CS3, was in business for 11 years on the city’s near south side.

Kessler says she will move the salad bar along with other popular menu items to the nearby D’lightfuls, a deli and tea room across the street. That restaurant features foods for those who are vegan or gluten intolerant.

It’s not clear what is next for the current CS3 space.