Bystander grazed by shot fired by FWPD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was hit in an exchange of gunfire between Fort Wayne police and an armed robbery suspect yesterday evening.

Police were called to the 3700 block of South Harrison on reports of an armed robbery that involved the suspect pointing a gun at citizens. They tracked down the man’s vehicle near the intersection of Warsaw and Taber, and followed directions given by witnesses to the 400 block of East Creighton, where Charles Allen Jr. allegedly shot at an officer’s squad car.

The officer returned fire, but didn’t hit Allen. Instead, a neighbor was grazed in the leg and received treatment at the scene.

Allen fled on foot down Creighton Street but was taken into custody behind a home. He faces two counts of armed robbery, two counts of criminal recklessness, one count of criminal confinement, and one count of burglary.