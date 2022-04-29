Butler man arrested and accused of dealing methamphetamine

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A Butler man was arrested and accused of dealing methamphetamine following a traffic stop Thursday.

An Auburn Police officer pulled over an SUV Thursday at about 4:20 p.m. in the 200 block of East 16th Street. Another officer and a K-9 were requested. The K-9 alerted the officers to presence of drugs in the SUV.

After a search, officers found 160 grams of methamphetamine, a Ruger 9mm handgun, $6,695 in cash and other items.

Bryan Hughes, 39 of Butler, was arrested and is facing charges of felony dealing in methamphetamine and felony possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.