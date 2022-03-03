Butler man arrested after drug raid

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO): A Butler man was arrested Wednesday during a drug raid following a months-long investigation.

The Auburn Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office finished a three month investigation into the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

Officials received information that people in a home in the 400 block of Depot Street were selling meth around Northeast Indiana.

After officials observed and completed several buys, they executed a search warrant at about 3 p.m. Ernest E. Mohley, 49, was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. A woman inside the home was not taken into custody but what taken to a nearby hospital after suffering an apparent anxiety attack.

Law enforcement found suspected meth, marijuana, several firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia. Officials seized about a half-pound of meth.

Mohley is facing felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.