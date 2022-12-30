Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.

Coliseum officials are advising patrons that they are expecting heavy traffic throughout the area amid the busy weekend on the property. Organizers are saying people should budget extra time when arriving to the facility as crowds for both events are expected to be some of the biggest in recent years. More information can be found on the coliseum’s website.