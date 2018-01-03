Business gutted by early morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A business was damaged by an early morning fire in Fort Wayne today.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department tells WOWO News they were called to Oetting Trucking on Broadripple Drive, just west of Waynedale Gardens, at about 1:40am to find the building fully engulfed in flames, with much of the roof already collapsed.

Crews stopped the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, while ladder trucks were called in to put out a majority of the fire, which was declared “under control” about an hour later.

Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.