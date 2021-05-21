Business groups launch Allen County entrepreneurial survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Start Fort Wayne and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne are looking to check the pulse of entrepreneurship in Allen County.

The two groups are launching what they call an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Strategy for the county, and have released a survey to local entrepreneurs to ask about what kinds of resources they need help getting access to.

Dan Swartz, executive director of Start Fort Wayne, tells Inside Indiana Business the development of the strategy is “vital” to ensure the long-term growth of the regional economy in northeast Indiana.

The study is being partially funded by the Columbia City-based Don Wood Foundation.

The results should be released in early September; Allen County entrepreneurs can take the survey by clicking here.