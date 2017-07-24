Bush’s Baked Beans recalled due to defective cans

Recall

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Bush Brothers & Company issued a voluntary recall of certain 28 ounce cans of BUSH’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

The recall is in response to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

Affected products include:

  • 28 oz. BUSH’S BEST Brown Sugar Hickory
    UPC: 00039400019770
    Lot Code: 6097S GF
    6097P GF
    BEST BY JUN 2019
  • 28 oz. BUSH’S BEST Country Style
    UPC: 00039400019749
    Lot Code: 6077S RR
    6087S RR
    6077P RR
    6087P RR
    BEST BY JUN 2019
  • 28 oz. BUSH’S BEST Original 
    UPC: 00039400016144
    Lot Code: 6057S LC
    6057P LC
    BEST BY JUN 2019

Investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from a can supplier, but it has been corrected. No other products are affected.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

BUSH’S urges consumers to dispose of the product(s) immediately, even if the beans do not appear spoiled.

For questions or concerns regarding this recall, call BUSH’S Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797.

