Bush’s Baked Beans recalled due to defective cans

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Bush Brothers & Company issued a voluntary recall of certain 28 ounce cans of BUSH’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.
The recall is in response to potentially defective side seams on the cans.
Affected products include:
- 28 oz. BUSH’S BEST Brown Sugar Hickory
UPC: 00039400019770
Lot Code: 6097S GF
6097P GF
BEST BY JUN 2019
- 28 oz. BUSH’S BEST Country Style
UPC: 00039400019749
Lot Code: 6077S RR
6087S RR
6077P RR
6087P RR
BEST BY JUN 2019
- 28 oz. BUSH’S BEST Original
UPC: 00039400016144
Lot Code: 6057S LC
6057P LC
BEST BY JUN 2019
Investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from a can supplier, but it has been corrected. No other products are affected.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported.
BUSH’S urges consumers to dispose of the product(s) immediately, even if the beans do not appear spoiled.
For questions or concerns regarding this recall, call BUSH’S Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797.