Bush’s Baked Beans recalled due to defective cans

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Bush Brothers & Company issued a voluntary recall of certain 28 ounce cans of BUSH’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

The recall is in response to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

Affected products include:

28 oz. BUSH’S BEST Brown Sugar Hickory

UPC: 00039400019770

Lot Code: 6097S GF

6097P GF

BEST BY JUN 2019

UPC: 00039400019749

Lot Code: 6077S RR

6087S RR

6077P RR

6087P RR

BEST BY JUN 2019

UPC: 00039400016144

Lot Code: 6057S LC

6057P LC

BEST BY JUN 2019

Investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from a can supplier, but it has been corrected. No other products are affected.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

BUSH’S urges consumers to dispose of the product(s) immediately, even if the beans do not appear spoiled.

For questions or concerns regarding this recall, call BUSH’S Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797.