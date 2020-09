With the 2020 Presidential Election coming up, several parallels to the 2000 election that went to the Supreme Court with a recount of votes in question.

Lance Lemmonds joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to weigh in on what it was like back in 2000 as he was the political advisor for the George W. Bush campaign team.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.