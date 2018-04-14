Burglary suspect surrenders after police standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A burglary suspect is in custody after a police standoff.

Friday night, Fort Wayne police officers were investigating a burglary that had taken place at 5:20 p.m., when officers received information that the suspect, Lovell Hamlet, 43, was inside a home in the 5000 block of Christopher Lane. Officers were able to confirm that Lovell was inside, but he refused to exit.

Because of Lovell’s lack of cooperation, around 10:45 p.m., officers called in the Emergency Services Team. Once again, negotiations failed to get Lovell to come out of the home, so a flash bang was deployed. Finally, at 12:24 a.m., Lovell exited the house and was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing a burglary charge and an invasion of privacy charge.