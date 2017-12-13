BurgerFi to open restaurant in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new burger joint will open its doors to the public on Monday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

“BurgerFi” will begin operations in the 7700 block of Coldwater Road, and will be the first BurgerFi restaurant in Indiana. Until now, the closest location was in Michigan.

The restaurant offers gourmet burgers, hot dogs, onion rings and fries.

BurgerFi has been named one of the nation’s fastest growing fast food operations and includes more than 100 locations nationwide.