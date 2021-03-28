Bumping to Return for the 2021 Indy 500

This week’s episode: Bumping is set to return for this year’s Indy 500 with 35-36 entries expected, guesses on Indy 500 attendance capacity limits, and A.J. Foyt Racing signs a new primary sponsor.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

