Bump Stock ban goes into effect today

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): If you own a bump stock for your guns, you have until the end of the day to get rid of it.

A federal ban on bump stocks, which work by using the recoil of a semi-automatic firearm to fire shots in rapid succession, is going into effect, which means even if you bought it legally before now, just owning one can lead to fines and jail time.

President Trump announced the ban after a mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017 that left 58 dead.

Pro-gun groups like the Gun Owners of America sued to stop the ban, but their lawsuit was dismissed. The National Rifle Association issued a statement saying they believe “devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”