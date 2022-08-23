Bump In Pay Coming For FWCS Substitute Teachers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is upping its pay rates for substitute teachers particularly those with more education and experience. According to The Journal Gazette, for some substitutes the rate changes approved Monday mean they will earn $50 more per day. Not every substitute is getting an increase, however. The district proposed higher rates to attract substitutes with more education and teaching experience, officials said.

For example, retired FWCS educators are getting the biggest pay bump. Those with active teaching licenses will make $170 per day, a $50 increase. Substitutes with a bachelor’s degree and teaching license will earn $30 more per day for a daily rate of $150, and long-term substitutes with a bachelor’s degree will make $170 daily, up from $150. The long-term rate takes effect on the 16th day of an assignment.