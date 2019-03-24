Building collapses as firefighters try to battle Saturday afternoon fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A building collapsed while firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department tried to put out an outbuilding fire on Saturday afternoon.

It all started around 4:32 p.m. when the fire department was alerted to a fire on the 7800 block of Young Drive on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Upon arrival, firefighters located a work shop or storage building overcome with a heavy inferno, especially in the rear of the structure.

While crews tried to extinguish the fire, the rear of the building collapsed. As a result, the blaze became a lot more difficult to put out. The department had to use heavy equipment to help pull apart the structure as they extinguished the fire.

The fire took over an hour and fifteen minutes to get under control. No injuries were sustained in the fire. The fire remains under investigation.