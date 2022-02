FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Emergency crews remain on the scene at Electric Works after the facade of a building collapsed, partially burying a worker.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that the facade collapsed just before 3:00 this afternoon.

The man was trapped waist-deep in the rubble – he was freed just before 5-00 and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.