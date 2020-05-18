Builders Association holding LEGO contest for future home builders

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): An area builders association is looking to see what the next generation of home builders is capable of.

The Builders Association of Northeast Indiana is holding what it calls the Inaugural Lego Build-Off for kids ages 6-15 in Steuben, LaGrange, Noble, or DeKalb Counties.

Kids are being asked to come up with their best Lego house – or anything else they want to build – then send a photo of the work to the Association by May 31st.

Winners will be announced on June 1st. you can learn more through the Builders Association’s Facebook Page.