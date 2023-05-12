Buggy driver and horse die from crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash Friday morning in Kosciusko County left a buggy driver and a horse dead.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to CR 800 West, just north of CR 850 North around 10:30 a.m.

Initial reports show that a utility truck was headed northbound on CR 800 West while following a dump truck. The dump truck passed a buggy, with the utility truck continuing north and striking the back of the buggy.

Fannie Mae Bontrager, 58, of Napanee was pronounced deceased at the scene. The horse pulling the buggy also died.

The driver of the utility truck was uninjured in the crash.