“Buddy Bench” creator receives another honor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne middle-schooler has received another honor for creating a program that helps people make friends.

Sammie Vance attends Blackhawk Middle School in Fort Wayne and has received local and national attention for the creation of the Buddy Bench, which is made from recycled plastic bottle caps and then placed in spots like parks and playgrounds. The idea is simple: anyone who needs a friend has a seat, and anyone else looking to make a friend can meet them there.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, Sammie can add one more honor to her growing list: she’s one of the recipients of the national Power of Children Awards.

According to the POCA website, Sammie “will use her Power of Children Awards grant to get her book, Inspire the World: A Kid’s Journey to Making a Difference, into the hands of kids that can’t afford them as she delivers her inspirational message through school events, and to assist with the cost of adding buddy benches in communities that can’t cover the entire cost of bench production and transportation.”