BSU to require students take COVID-19 test before returning to campus

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): Ball State University students won’t be able to return to campus for the Spring semester in January without a COVID-19 test.

That announcement came from the University in Muncie this week and distributed to students via an email from the Vice President of Student Affairs, Ro-Anne Royer Engle.

“As our Fall Semester draws to a close, we are actively planning for the Spring Semester when students return in January,” she wrote. “Together, we learned a lot about COVID-19 this semester and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control has evolved to reflect clearer public health recommendations about COVID-19 testing. With the revised guidance in mind, and to further protect our campus community, we will require all students to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus in January.”

Students will be required to submit a test result within seven days before arriving on campus and must self-quarantine between the day the test is administered and the day they return to campus.

Find the full protocol here.