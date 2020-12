Brooklyne Beatty, co-host of Michiana’s Morning News on 95.3 MNC, joins to discuss a Michigan judge turning down a request for an injunction on restaurant dining, fines for Elkhart County businesses for violating the mask order, and Elkhart County moving from red to orange on the state’s COVID-19 map.

