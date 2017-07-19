Broadway Street Stroll begins Sunday at 1 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Broadway Street Stroll showcases art, cuisine, breweries and event venues along Broadway Street in Fort Wayne this Sunday.

The stroll includes live music from both local and regional bands in vendor booths in several set locations from 1 to 6 p.m.

CTN buses will be available to shuttle between locations.

The locations and schedule this year’s Broadway Street Stroll are:

The Hedge

1016 Broadway

Alex Hall Art and Terry Ratliff Gallery

1124 Broadway

Fancy & Staple

1111 Broadway

Music by:

– 1:30-2:15 PM Addison Agen

– 2:30-3:15 PM Sea Mountains

– 3:30-4:15 PM Jess Thrower

The Phoenix

1122 Broadway

Music by:

– 1-1:45 PM GAPE

– 2-2:45 PM Streetlamps for Spotlights

– 3-3:45 PM Hales Corner

– 5:15-6 PM Spissy

The Brass Rail

1121 Broadway

Music by:

– 6-6:45 PM The Snarks

– 7-7:45 PM Five Pound Snap

– 8-8:45 PM The Meat Flowers

– 9-9:45 PM Heaven’s Gateway Drugs

– 10-10:45 PM The Harlequins

The Firehouse

1405 Broadway

Comedy by:

– 1 PM Jared Busch (Let’s Comedy)

– 1:20 PM Isaiah Gray

– 1:40 PM Adam Gilbert

– 2 PM Tennah MacDonald

– 2:30 PM Daniel Vergara

– 4 PM Broken Pencil Improv

– 4:30 PM Cameron Cooper

– 4:40 PM David Wellfare

– 5:15 PM DJ Dangler

Mad Anthony’s

2002 Broadway

Brewery Tours

Music by:

– 2-5 PM Will Certain

The Philmore

2441 Broadway

– 2-2:45 PM Rosalind & The Way

– 3:15-4 PM Oceanlux

– 4:30-5:15 PM Metavari

Trubble Brewing

2725 Broadway

– 2:30-3:15 PM Secret Mezzanine

– 3:45-4:30 PM The Legendary Trainhoppers

– 4:45-5:30 PM Evan Gidley Duo

The participating local vendors, who are located at the Firehouse and the Phoenix, are:

Art by Nick Ferran

The Great Carpenter

Flora Lily’s Food Trick

Golden Green Soaps

Fawnly Prints

Nate’s Beef Jerky

Sweets So Geek

Living Fort Wayne

Teajutsu

Keep Fort Wayne Weird

Duende Art

Angel Eyes

Divine Living 123

SB Carper

Two Limes Lettering

Knotoday

The Narwhal & The Manatee

Proper Pastry

Middle Waves

Tiny Clementine Art

Jai Juice

Hair of the Dog

LulaRoe Clothing

Poptique Popcorn

The Soup

Performers and vendors are subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased here for $15 each, and one ticket buys admission to all venues.