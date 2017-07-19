Broadway Street Stroll begins Sunday at 1 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Broadway Street Stroll showcases art, cuisine, breweries and event venues along Broadway Street in Fort Wayne this Sunday.
The stroll includes live music from both local and regional bands in vendor booths in several set locations from 1 to 6 p.m.
CTN buses will be available to shuttle between locations.
The locations and schedule this year’s Broadway Street Stroll are:
The Hedge
1016 Broadway
Alex Hall Art and Terry Ratliff Gallery
1124 Broadway
Fancy & Staple
1111 Broadway
Music by:
– 1:30-2:15 PM Addison Agen
– 2:30-3:15 PM Sea Mountains
– 3:30-4:15 PM Jess Thrower
The Phoenix
1122 Broadway
Music by:
– 1-1:45 PM GAPE
– 2-2:45 PM Streetlamps for Spotlights
– 3-3:45 PM Hales Corner
– 5:15-6 PM Spissy
The Brass Rail
1121 Broadway
Music by:
– 6-6:45 PM The Snarks
– 7-7:45 PM Five Pound Snap
– 8-8:45 PM The Meat Flowers
– 9-9:45 PM Heaven’s Gateway Drugs
– 10-10:45 PM The Harlequins
The Firehouse
1405 Broadway
Comedy by:
– 1 PM Jared Busch (Let’s Comedy)
– 1:20 PM Isaiah Gray
– 1:40 PM Adam Gilbert
– 2 PM Tennah MacDonald
– 2:30 PM Daniel Vergara
– 4 PM Broken Pencil Improv
– 4:30 PM Cameron Cooper
– 4:40 PM David Wellfare
– 5:15 PM DJ Dangler
Mad Anthony’s
2002 Broadway
Brewery Tours
Music by:
– 2-5 PM Will Certain
The Philmore
2441 Broadway
– 2-2:45 PM Rosalind & The Way
– 3:15-4 PM Oceanlux
– 4:30-5:15 PM Metavari
Trubble Brewing
2725 Broadway
– 2:30-3:15 PM Secret Mezzanine
– 3:45-4:30 PM The Legendary Trainhoppers
– 4:45-5:30 PM Evan Gidley Duo
The participating local vendors, who are located at the Firehouse and the Phoenix, are:
Art by Nick Ferran
The Great Carpenter
Flora Lily’s Food Trick
Golden Green Soaps
Fawnly Prints
Nate’s Beef Jerky
Sweets So Geek
Living Fort Wayne
Teajutsu
Keep Fort Wayne Weird
Duende Art
Angel Eyes
Divine Living 123
SB Carper
Two Limes Lettering
Knotoday
The Narwhal & The Manatee
Proper Pastry
Middle Waves
Tiny Clementine Art
Jai Juice
Hair of the Dog
LulaRoe Clothing
Poptique Popcorn
The Soup
Performers and vendors are subject to change.
Tickets can be purchased here for $15 each, and one ticket buys admission to all venues.