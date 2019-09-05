Broadway businesses celebrate completion of Broadway overpass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Leaders from the Businesses on Broadway association, City Community Development and Public Works staff, and 5th District City Councilman Geoff Paddock celebrated the finish of the Broadway railroad overpass beautification project today.

The overpass is between Taylor Street and Creighton Avenue on Broadway.

The project elements included signage on the north and south sides of the overpass, painting of the overpass, a walkway and lighting upgrades. These changes were based on recommendations stemming from the Front Door Fort Wayne Plan. The Front Door Fort Wayne Plan is a 10-year plan to transform and beautify the city’s primary corridors and gateways.