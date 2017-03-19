Brickyard 400 weekend takes on a new look this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): Officials with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have announced a new race schedule for the Brickyard 400.

The on-track schedule for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series is being condensed to two days, Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd. Practice and qualifying will be Saturday, followed by the race Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Saturday will also include qualifying and a NASCAR XFINITY Series race–following practice Friday. And there will be a new Friday Fan Fest with drivers and the Hauler Parade.

The full Brickyard 400 weekend schedule is below:

Friday, July 21

1-1:55 p.m. NASCAR XFINITY Series first practice

3-3:55 p.m. NASCAR XFINITY Series final practice

Afternoon/Evening Friday Fan Fest and Hauler Parade

Saturday, July 22

9-9:55 a.m. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice

11-11:55 a.m. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice

12:45 p.m. NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying

3:30 p.m. NASCAR XFINITY Series race (100 laps)

6:15 p.m. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, July 23

3 p.m. Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps)