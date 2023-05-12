Brentwood Elementary teacher named FWCS Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools has named Shellie Kale-Burden 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Kale-Burden has taught for 25 years, with the last five being at Brentwood Elementary School. She says that her passion is to help all students to become successful readers. She also describes her room as a safe place that is open to all students who may need a place to recharge or refocus.

Candidates are nominated by building principals, with finalists chosen by a committee of administrators.