Braun’s police immunity rollback bill fails

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): An Indiana US Senator’s bill that would’ve rolled back some of the qualified immunity provisions for police has died.

Republican Senator Mike Braun had proposed a bill that would have removed certain protections against lawsuits alleging that they violated a plaintiff’s rights. Braun says the judicial branch has created and defined the practice without any direction from Congress, and adds that Congress should have done so while also protecting the rights of the people.

Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly reports that his bill drew criticism from a number of area police agencies, who said the bill would have made it harder for police officers to do their jobs.