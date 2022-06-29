Braun Joins Others In Attempting To Stop The Cancellation of Student Loan Debt For Many

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One U.S. Senator is joining the efforts of others to put a potential stop to the cancellation of student loan debt. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Mike Braun joined Senators Rick Scott, Cynthia Lummis, and John Barrasso in introducing legislation to prevent the Biden administration from enacting an what he called an “overreaching, fiscally irresponsible” blanket cancellation of student loans. The Debt Cancellation Accountability Act will require the U.S. Department of Education to obtain an express appropriation from Congress to pay for any federal student loan debts the Department proposes to waive, discharge, or otherwise reduce whenever granted to two or more borrowers in an amount greater than $1,000,000, rather than on a case-by-case basis. Braun also pointed out that this move will shift the bulk of the student loan debt disproportionately that higher-earning borrowers have onto every American and will only make inflation matters worse as the public is already feeling the inflation burden in several other ways including higher prices at the gas pump and grocery store.