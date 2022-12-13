Braun Formally Files Paperwork For Indiana Gubernatorial Bid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for Governor of Indiana in 2024. The Republican senator made the official announcement on Monday after stating his interest to potentially run to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits. The 68-year-old Braun had filed paperwork to run for governor in 2024 in November.

Braun, along with Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and Lieutenant Gov. Suzanne Crouch have also filed to run in 2024 as Republican candidates. Current Attorney General Todd Rokita has also expressed interest in the position. So far, no Democrats have filed to run for the governor’s race.