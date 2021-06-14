Braun asks White House to declassify intel on COVID lab leak theory

WASHINGTON (Network Indiana): It’s still not abundantly clear where COVID-19 came from, but U.S. intelligence suggests that the virus may have leaked from the Wuhan Virology Institute in China.

Not long after the stories were published about the report issued in May 2020 from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory earlier this year, the Biden administration called for a deeper investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

The report said that as early as November of 2019 researchers at the Wuhan lab were sick with symptoms similar to those consistent with COVID-19 infection.

As that investigation progresses, Sen. Mike Braun (R) of Indiana is leading an effort in Congress to put pressure on the White House to de-classify the leaked intelligence that sparked the new investigation in the first place.

“When your own intel starts leaking out … on the researchers that got sick, the lab work that was being done, something is afoot,” he told Fox News. “I’ve never seen something move this quickly since it was essentially squelched from the time of its origination.”

Braun is accusing Democrats of flip-flopping after it was mostly Democrat lawmakers who were dismissing the lab leak theory in the early stages of the pandemic. He finds it perplexing that the Biden White House was so quick to launch the new investigation once the new report was leaked.

“Folks like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, or Secretary Blinken, I’m sure they’ve had access (to this intelligence),” Braun said.

He added that he believes Democrats don’t want to be “caught with egg on their face” once the U.S. knows definitively where the virus came from. Regardless, Braun says this sequence of events with the investigation and possible release of intelligence will likely change the dynamic in how the U.S. and the World could hold China accountable for the origins of COVID.