Brandon Cook acquitted of manslaughter in road rage trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man charged in a fatal road rage incident has been acquitted of involuntary manslaughter.

Brandon Cook, 28, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor battery back in September 2018 following the death of Orlando Fernandez.

The two men had an altercation along U.S. 30 in Fort Wayne on August 8, 2018. An autopsy determined Fernandez died of a heart attack triggered by the stress of the altercation. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Journal Gazette reports Thursday that jurors found Cook not guilty of manslaughter following five hours of deliberation.

Jurors did find Cook guilty of battery, and he faces up to one year in prison when he is sentenced next week.