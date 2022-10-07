Boys & Girls Clubs in Indiana get $30M grant from Lilly Endowment

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced Thursday that it has received a $30 million grant from Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. that is designated for 31 Boys & Girls Club organizations in Indiana.

The gift is the largest ever received from a single foundation by Boys & Girls Clubs of America in its 160-year history, the group said.

The grant is expected to support two years of Indiana’s five-year strategic plan for its 31 Boys & Girls Club organizations, providing capital, programs and renovation projects at 117 sites.

“In addition to strengthening support for existing Indiana Club organizations, the funding will also expand Boys & Girls Clubs’ reach, providing access and opportunities to more kids and teens in unserved and underserved communities throughout the state,” the organization said in a written statement.

One of the nation’s largest youth-serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs offer programs and support to more than 4 million children and teens each year. More than 4,900 locations in communities across the country provide safe places, caring mentors and skill-building programs after school and during the summer.

“Statewide gifts like this are extraordinary and will drive deep impact for kids and teens throughout the state of Indiana,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Now, more than ever, with the right support system, positive mentorship and life-enhancing opportunities, kids can thrive. Thanks to this support from Lilly Endowment, Boys & Girls Clubs in Indiana will be able to enable great futures for more young people.”