Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Boys and Girls Club in of Fort Wayne will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, over 400 children have been invited to look around the new building.

The features in the new facility will include a basketball and volleyball court, a performance stage, five learning centers, an e-gaming /technology room, a dance/fitness studio, a second floor for teens only, an expanded art room and a building trades partnership room to educate members in the skilled trade.

The $9-million new 16,500 square foot facility is located at the corner of Pontiac Street and Fairfield Avenue.