Boy killed in ATV crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A 6-year-old boy was killed after the ATV he was driving overturned yesterday evening.

According to Sheriff Jeff Grey, Mercer County officers were called to a field in Recovery Township, west of State Route 49 and south of Park Road, at 7:38pm Monday.

Grey says two brothers, ages 6 and 8 respectively, were on the vehicle and driving down a gravel drive between two fields when the 6-year-old driver went off the side of the road and lost control, ending up pinned under the vehicle. The 8-year-old ran to get help.

Sawyer D. Overman was pronounced dead at a hospital in Coldwater. His brother sustained minor injuries in the crash.