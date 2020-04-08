Box: COVID-19 killing more Hoosiers than flu, in shorter timespan

INDIANA (WOWO): For anyone who still thinks COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box wants you to listen up:

In just four weeks, the number of people killed by the coronavirus in Indiana passed the state’s average number for annual flu deaths, she announced during a briefing yesterday.

“On average over the last five years we’ve only lost 150 to 160 Hoosiers in a seven-month period of time to influenza each year,” Box said.

Since March 10th, 173 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. You can find daily updates from the state Department of Health at coronavirus.in.gov.