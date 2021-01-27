Bowen Center opens first Fort Wayne clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Bowen Center formally introduced its newest health clinic to the public today.

The 61-year-old Community Mental Health Center has moved into integrated care addressing the strong link between mental health and physical health. The Center opened its first health clinic in Warsaw last year and recently opened its newest clinic in South Central Fort Wayne. Bowen Health Clinic provides primary health care to anyone in the community no matter their ability to pay.

In Fort Wayne, the Health Clinic joins Bowen Center’s Goshen Road facility, which provides emotional health care on an outpatient basis, and Bowen Recovery Center, an Opioid Use Treatment facility.

The 46806-zip code was specifically targeted by Bowen Center for its first Fort Wayne health clinic.

“People with mental health conditions are less likely to receive the health care they’re entitled to,” said Dr. Jerry Greer, a physician at Bowen Health Clinic. “We will incorporate social determinants of health in their care. We want to make a change in this area and in overall health. By this initiative, we want to improve the mental health, physical health and work to improve life expectancy, starting in this zip code, with plans to expand.”

The clinic is located in Rudisill Plaza at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd, Suite #106 in Fort Wayne. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted. Indiana insurance navigators are available to help uninsured patients with health insurance eligibility.

Walk-ins are welcome and same-day appointments are available. Call (260) 443-7543 for more information.