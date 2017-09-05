Bottle and dish soap recalled, may contain harmful bacteria

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – A soap used to clean bottles and dishes is being recalled due to potentially harmful bacteria, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap sold separately and with Dr. Brown’s bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, as the products could contain harmful bacteria that pose a risk of respiratory and other infections.

A label affixed to the front of the bottles reads “Dr. Brown’s natural bottle & dish soap” and “100% plant-based ingredients.”

The recalled product sold in two sizes: a clear plastic 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle. Products were sold at 4 Our Little Ones, Babies R’ Us, Buy Buy Baby, Drugland Pharmacy, Family First Pharmacy, Global Nutrition Trading, Marco and Turquoise stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottle and dish soap, and bottles and dishes cleaned with the recalled soap should be boiled or sanitized before use.

So far, no injuries have been reported.