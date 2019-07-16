Botanical Conservatory to serve as cooling station Thursday through Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will once again serve as a cooling station.

With high temperatures and heat indexes forecasted to impact the Fort Wayne area these next few days, the Botanical Conservatory lobby will serve as a cooling station for the general public.

The cooling station will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The Rescue Mission also serves as the primary cooling station in Fort Wayne, and opens for men, women and families once temperatures reach a minimum of 80 degrees. Its hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.