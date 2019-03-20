Border wall project could siphon millions from Indiana military projects

INDIANA (WOWO): Three military bases in Indiana could see millions of dollars diverted for the expansion of a border wall between the US and Mexico.

That’s according to a report by the Defense Department, which pointed out $46-million in construction projects at the Grissom Air Reserve Base, Crane Army Ammunition Plant, and the airport used by the Air National Guard’s 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute, haven’t been finalized.

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, tells WOWO News it’s about priorities.

“This is what the national emergency (declaration) is all about,” Banks says. “When the President declared the emergency that gave him the authority to reassign dollars that were set aside for certain projects. These projects in Indiana are important, and I am confident those projects will get funded.”

Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young both dismissed the report, telling the Journal Gazette the list of cuts is “speculative” and “far from final.”