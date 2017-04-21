FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for several Fort Wayne residents.

A power outage/surge at the American Electric Power/I&M substation near Lawton Park caused an outage at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant. Generators immediately kicked-in. However, according to officials with City Utilities, there was a 60 second loss of pressure in some parts of the community. As a result of the pressure loss a precautionary boil water advisory was issued for portions of the community.

Officials say the boil advisory is in effect until further notice for a portion of the City bounded by Washington Center Road in the north, a portion of Maplecrest and Meyer Road in the east, the Hillagas Road and St. Marys River in the west and Tillman Road in the south. Any water to be used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes then cooled before it is used for consumption.

During the boil water advisory, City Utilities water customers should use bottled water or boil any water to be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice and brushing teeth. Water from the tap should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for five minutes. Then it can be cooled and used for consumption. The water is safe to use for bathing and other uses that do not involve consumption.