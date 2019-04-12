Boil Advisory issued for parts of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): In an effort to protect the health and safety of citizens, City Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for water usage effective immediately for three areas of the City.

Thursday night, a vehicle struck a high-voltage power line and knocked out power to the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant. The plant’s high service pumping system responded appropriately. However, distribution system pressure did drop due to this event, and as a precaution, City Utilities has contacted the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to advise them of the situation and the issuance of a boil advisory for three parts of the City.

The map, attached below, shows the three areas of the city affected by the boil advisory. The advisory is in effect until further notice for the following locations:

Precautionary Boil Map 4-12-19

Northwest

North Boundary: Washington Center Rd

West Boundary: Hillegas Rd

South Boundary: West State Boulevard: Hillegas to Sherman, Vance (extended): Sherman to Parnell

East Boundary: Parnell Ave

Southeast

North Boundary: Pontiac St

West Boundary: Fairfield Ave

South Boundary: Paulding Rd

East Boundary: Hessen Cassell

Southwest

North Boundary: Airport Expressway

West Boundary: Smith Rd

South Boundary: Ferguson Rd

East Boundary: Airport Drive

During the boil water advisory, City Utilities water customers should use bottled water or boil any water to be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice and brushing teeth. Water from the tap should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for five minutes before consumption. The water is safe to use for bathing and other uses.

City Utilities has notified its major customers including hospitals, schools and food manufacturers about the boil advisory. City Utilities customers are asked to share information about the boil water advisory with friends, neighbors and other customers of City Utilities who may not receive information from the media or other sources.

Officials are hopeful the advisory, which impacts about 8% of Fort Wayne, will be lifted by 2am tomorrow.