Body Recovered From St. Marys River On Sunday Near Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday Morning Fort Wayne Police responded to a water-rescue call for service reported by a citizen that saw a body in the St Marys River by Promenade Park. At around 10:21 A.M., Fort Wayne Firefighters recovered the body of an adult male, who was deceased. According to a release from the city, the identity of the man is unknown as well as how he wound up in the river. Officials from various divisions of Fort Wayne Police were all on scene to help document and preserve any potential evidence in the case. The Allen County Coroner will release the identity of the man, pending next of kin notification; along with the cause and manner of death. The incident remains under investigation by DNR, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office.