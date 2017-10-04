Body pulled from St. Mary’s River Tuesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities pulled a body from the St. Mary’s River last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department reports the body was spotted by people walking near the Hale Avenue Bridge just before 7pm.

The victim’s body has been transported for an autopsy by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the discovery comes after two days of police searching the river for a missing 20-year-old man, although the department says it’s too early to tell if that’s who was found.